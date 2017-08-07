Former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis Just Secretly Married Osmariel Villalobos

Surprise! Former Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis is married. The 36-year-old, who led the 18th season of franchise, has tied the knot with Osmariel Villalobos, according to the model's Instagram posts. Us Weekly reports that the small ceremony took place in Miami for documentation purposes, and that another wedding will follow sometime soon in Venezuela.
"They both wanted to keep the wedding very, very secret," a source told the outlet regarding the initial nuptials. "All their friends and family knew they were going to tie the knot eventually, but it was a surprise to a lot of their family members!"
Villalobos herself said something similar in her Instagram caption, thanking her friends and family for their discretion.
"THANKS to so many people who worked with me in SECRET to make this dream come true," she wrote in Spanish.
SÍ ME CASE POR EL CIVIL ? y estamos FELICES ? Millones de GRACIAS a tantas personas que trabajaron conmigo en SECRETO para hacer este sueño realidad ? Voy a comenzar por mi AMADO Y ADORADO @alejandrofajardovnzla y a todo su equipo de trabajo ? en especial a mi @jennyross_ ??❤ Poco a poco con más fotografías les voy a ir hablando de todos mis angelitos que fueron mis cómplices en esta AVENTURA ?
She followed this up with another snap from the wedding, this time alongside her hubby.
While Galavis hasn't taken to his personal social media to announce the news, he did wish his wife a heartfelt happy birthday just five days ago.
"Happy Bday Baby Mia, I LOVE you and HOPE to enjoy many MORE together..." he wrote. "THANKS for being what I NEEDED..."
Previously, Galavis dated Nikki Ferrell after she rose to the top of his unconventional season of The Bachelor, but they broke up back in 2014. Galavis and Villalobos began their courtship two years later, and "could not be more in love."
The details of their second wedding are still a mystery, but maybe that's on purpose. Galavis has definitely had enough of the reality TV limelight.
