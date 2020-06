There was a much more exciting reveal, though. Chris asked Kaitlyn if she would be on the next season of Dancing with the Stars, which she absolutely freaked out about. Kaitlyn has long had an issue with the fact that she was not able to join DWTS even though other Bachelor/ette stars have. She claimed that Mike Fleiss told her she couldn't because "it is bad for his brand, and that he is sick of people wanting fame from his show," as reported by Us Weekly. The Bachelor creator denied this and said he supports Kaitlyn's desire to go on the show.