Meanwhile, Shawn did an interview with Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins, on their Bachelor world podcast in January 2019, where he expressed surprise over Kaitlyn starting a relationship with Jason Tartick from Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season, noting that it happened quickly after their breakup. "I just have a tough time understanding why she would be putting this out everywhere or blasting it all over the place knowing that it could hurt," he said on the Almost Famous podcast in January 2019. Shawn added, "It does upset me and does make me a little angry, but it also helps me to move on knowing that maybe we weren’t right for each other and that I will find somebody down the road that also makes me happy."