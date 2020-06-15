With The Bachelorette not airing this summer, the franchise is letting fans relive previous seasons all over again... and forcing the people involved to relive them, too. The second episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! will focus on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season, which ended with her engagement to Bachelorette contestant Shawn Booth. These two are no longer together, but have both found success in different ways.
Kaitlyn's Bachelorette season aired in 2015, and she and Shawn got engaged on the finale. Afterward, they both moved to Nashville and spent over three years together until their breakup was announced in November 2018. While they released a cordial joint statement to People about the split, as time when on, they both began to speak out more candidly about their relationship.
Advertisement
In November 2019, Kaitlyn told her runner-up Nick Viall on his podcast Viall Files that Shawn was supposedly not totally able to get over her connection with Nick and that Shawn almost broke up with her when Nick was named the Bachelor. As you may recall, on The Bachelorette Shawn would only refer to Nick as "the other guy," so this might not be the most shocking revelation. In May of 2019, Kaitlyn added, in an interview with E!'s Ladygang, that Shawn was the one who dumped her.
Meanwhile, Shawn did an interview with Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins, on their Bachelor world podcast in January 2019, where he expressed surprise over Kaitlyn starting a relationship with Jason Tartick from Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season, noting that it happened quickly after their breakup. "I just have a tough time understanding why she would be putting this out everywhere or blasting it all over the place knowing that it could hurt," he said on the Almost Famous podcast in January 2019. Shawn added, "It does upset me and does make me a little angry, but it also helps me to move on knowing that maybe we weren’t right for each other and that I will find somebody down the road that also makes me happy."
While Kaitlyn has very much moved on, it does not appear Shawn is dating anyone publicly at the moment. He told Life & Style in January 2020 that he had been on a few dates since their split, but was focusing on his career rather than dating. "I’m definitely not rushing into anything," he said. "But I am looking for someone who is confident, someone who is driven and most importantly, someone who is supportive — that’s definitely the biggest one for me."
Advertisement
And his career does seem to be going well. Booth joined The Bachelorette as a personal trainer, and now he owns a gym in Nashville called Boothcamp, which offers group fitness classes and personal training.
View this post on Instagram
🏀 March Madness is here 🏀 . BC is running ✌🏽 Specials for March! . 💥 New Member 30 Day Unlimited - $64 for the 64 competing teams . 💥 BC March Madness Tournament - sign up at the gym by Sunday and Venmo $20 (all proceeds going to Nashville Tornado Relief)! Matchups start next Thursday! . Teams of 2 will compete head to head using our Heart Rate Monitor Tracking. Check out our March Madness Highlight from last year 🏆 . #boothcampteam #Nashville #nashvillestrong
Of course, being a Bachelorette star, he also posts sponsored content on his Instagram where he has nearly 800K followers. You'll find this alongside thirst traps and arguably well-meaning but problematic statements about the police. Sounds like a former reality star to me!
Related Content:
Advertisement