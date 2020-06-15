A Brief History Of The Seriously Dramatic Ending Of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Bachelorette

The season started off chill enough for Shawn. He got the first impression rose. Kaitlyn was into him. But, in week 4, Nick showed up. Nick had been the runner-up on the previous season of The Bachelorette with Andi Dorfman, but she chose Josh Murray over him. Nick wanted to see if Kaitlyn would let him join her season since they'd met in the real world and he was still interested in her. Kaitlyn allowed Nick to become a contestant and things got very dramatic from there.