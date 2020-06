When we first see Scott (Davidson), he's driving without a seatbelt and with his eyes closed. The horrifying moment, which nearly ends with Scott crashing, is based on something Davidson used to really do . "That's true. I used to do that," Davidson, who has been open about his issues with his mental health , said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "That's horrible to say, but yeah, I used to close my eyes on a closed road usually at night and I would drive without a seatbelt."