With Apatow's help, Davidson was able to expand that funny idea into something that would also allow him to delve into the pain that comes with losing a parent so young. "Pete mentioned that he wanted his mom to be in a relationship and to be happy. We started kicking around this idea, what would happen if Pete’s mom started dating a fireman…and how would that affect Pete’s character," Apatow said in a press release. "What would that bring up? There’s nothing funnier than hating your mom’s boyfriend.”