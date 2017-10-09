Pete Davidson has never shied away from discussing mental health issues and his own experience. And this weekend, he took the mental health discussion to the small screen during Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update segment.
In September, Davidson shared that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. He revealed the news during an appearance on WTF with Marc Maron Podcast, discussing the symptoms he experienced from the condition. Now, Davidson has spoken more about borderline personality disorder on Weekend Update, and fans are thrilled he's opened up a conversation about it.
"As some of you may know, I was recently diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder, a form of depression," Davidson said on SNL. "Depression affects more than 16 million people in this country, and there's no cure, per se. But for anyone dealing with it, there are treatments that can help. First of all, if you think you're depressed, see a doctor and talk to them about medication. And also, be healthy. Eating right and exercise can make a huge difference."
Davidson turned the second half of his statement into a joke, though. "And finally, if you're in the cast of a late-night comedy show, it might help if they, you know, do more of your sketches," he said on Weekend Update. He also presented a fake doctor's note directing the NBC series to "please use Pete in more sketches." That's not exactly sound medical advice, but it definitely elicited laughs from the show's audience.
While Davidson's Weekend Update segment focused on his experience with depression, there are other components of Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), too. The National Alliance on Mental Illness notes that signs of BPD may include "severe, unstable mood swings, impulsivity and instability, poor self-image, and stormy personal relationships." According to the American Psychological Association, BPD can also involve self-harm as an attempt to stabilize one's emotions.
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center's 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
This story has been updated to include more information about Borderline Personality Disorder.
