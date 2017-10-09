"As some of you may know, I was recently diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder, a form of depression," Davidson said on SNL. "Depression affects more than 16 million people in this country, and there's no cure, per se. But for anyone dealing with it, there are treatments that can help. First of all, if you think you're depressed, see a doctor and talk to them about medication. And also, be healthy. Eating right and exercise can make a huge difference."