"Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show," he said in his Instagram caption. "I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action."