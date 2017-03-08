Pete Davidson's story is a curious one. The comedian saw success early and often. At just 23, he's been an SNL cast member since 2014 and appeared on Brooklyn 99, Wild 'N Out, and two Comedy Central roasts. But we all know addiction doesn't discriminate; Davidson also struggles with substance abuse and depression, as well as Crohn's disease.
Davidson has been brutally honest about his experience with all of those issues. He's credited Kid Cudi's music with helping him through dark times, and has talked extensively about how medical marijuana has helped him manage his symptoms from Crohn's disease. And of course, success and depression often go hand-in-hand.
"My stomach would be in pain all day and I wouldn't be able to eat, but then I'd smoke and I can eat and do my shows," Davidson told High Times. "I wouldn't be able to do SNL if I didn't smoke weed. I wouldn't be able to do anything, really. Me performing not high has gone awful. It's awful for me, because I don't feel well."
Davidson wrote on Instagram that he's now sober and happy for the first time in eight years.
"Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show," he said in his Instagram caption. "I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action."
We're happy that Davidson has found ways to manage his depression as well as his Crohn's without resorting to drugs. But of course, supervised prescription medication treatment for mental health issues can be extremely valuable if it benefits the specific individual — as can using marijuana for medical purposes.
The bottom line: We advocate for people to achieve mental health however they can safely and responsibly do so. It's clear that drug use was having a detrimental effect on Davidson's life, but for anyone who is using medical marijuana to make it through their day: That's fantastic. Keep at it, as long as it serves you.
Note: Davidson also doesn't cast judgement on himself for his former non-sober lifestyle. And that's exactly right. The only way to move through time is forward. That is, until we get some sweet-ass time machines, in which case we're going back to early 2016 and asking Hillary to visit Michigan a few more times.
