The Real-Life Locations Of Sweet Magnolias’ Fictional Town

In a recent Instagram post Norman Buckley, who directed six episodes and served as a producer for the series, wrote, "[writer and producer] Sheryl Anderson repeated, throughout the shooting of the show, that it was important that everyone might see themselves in Serenity. I like that idea more than ever these days — Serenity not just as a place, but a state of mind." To capture that special essence of Serenity, the show was primarily shot in the real-world town of Covington, Georgia.