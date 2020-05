The Real-Life Locations Of Sweet Magnolias’ Fictional Town

Wholesome programming is exactly what we need right now, which is probably why so many people are tuning in to watch Netflix's newly released series Sweet Magnolias . The show, which is based on a series of romance novels by Sherryl Woods, follows the lives of three best friends as they navigate career moves, family drama, and of course, falling in and out of love. Sweet Magnolias has the pure and uplifting feel of a Hallmark Channel movie , with the added appeal of a quintessential Southern backdrop. The story's heroines, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen, all live in the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina, and its charming vibe is key to bringing the story to life.