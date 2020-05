The Best Commuter Bikes To Buy Online (While They’re Still In Stock)

Getting out of the house while avoiding public transportation, and, for some people, getting to work with minimal contact, is now affording bike riding a refreshed appeal . The classic alternative commuting vehicle provides a huge level of freedom of movement while still maintaining socially-distant safety precautions . This means that if you've been thinking about investing in a bike, even if you aren't going back into your office for a few months, now is a great time to pull the purchase trigger. Not only will you be able to rely on it for weekend adventures and errands, but you'll also be securing one for your future commutes while they're still in stock — because currently, these goods are selling out like those proverbial hotcakes we're always hearing about.