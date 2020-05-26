Ben & Jerry’s & Netflix Launched A New Flavor For The First Binge-Watch Session Of Summer

We need any dose of summer we can possibly get right now. As we just saw with Memorial Day weekend, the usual BBQs, boardwalk trips, public pools, beach days, and block parties are no longer the carefree solution to a hot summer day they once were. So we lean on the safer options, like rooftop tanning, inflatable pools, and ice cream.
And thank goodness Ben & Jerry's is kicking off the summer with a new ice cream flavor. Today it announced the introduction of Boots on the Moooo'n, inspired by the upcoming Netflix original series Space Force. The new flavor consists of milk chocolate ice cream, fudge cows, "toffee meteor clusters," and a sugar cookie dough core. Starting today, you can find pints of Boots on the Moooo'n stocked in stores and virtual aisles for around $4.99 wherever Ben & Jerry's ice cream is sold.
Netflix seems to be very committed to ice cream. For the season 3 premiere of Stranger Things, the streaming service worked with Baskin Robbins to bring the show's fictional ice cream shop (and signature flavor) to life. But 2020 is the year of the Ben & Jerry's and Netflix partnership. Earlier this year, the two companies collaborated to bring us a peanut butter ice cream flavor called Netflix & Chill'd.
Space Force premiers on Netflix this Friday, May 29, and Boots on the Moooo'n is a limited batch run. Much like the recent Ben & Jerry's x Nike collab that sent sneakerheads on Twitter rants after failing to cop the new styles, you'll have to hustle to get your hands on some before it runs out.
