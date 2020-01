Introducing Ben & Jerry’s First New Flavor of 2020

Ice cream is our best friend when it starts getting dark at 4:00 p.m. It's the antidote to an anticlimactic mating season. So Ben & Jerry's is partnering with Netflix to bring to you the ultimate companion to all the nights in to come: Netflix & Chill'd has a peanut butter ice cream base with sweet and salty pretzel ribbons and fudge brownie chunks. And yes, there's a vegan version with a non-dairy almond milk base.