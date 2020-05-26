Who Is Control Z’s Hacker? The Shocking Answer, Explained

However, the final few chapters of season 1 explain Raúl’s unwarranted interest in Sofia — and why he became The Hacker in the first place. In flashback episode “Control Z,” Raúl throws a post-school party with his friends (who later become his hacking victims). During the boozy hang, Raúl reveals his father's secret room, which is filled with expensive antiques and stacks of cash. The National School teens promptly start taking selfies with their expensive new props. Then, Raúl’s father, the former governor, finds the group and shuts the scene down because it is evidence of his corruption.

