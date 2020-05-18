Color, silhouette, and pattern preferences aside, there’s something undeniably appealing about the summer sundress. Maybe it's the versatility, or the comfort, or how, no matter the style, a summer dress almost always looks cute with a simple pair of slides or espadrilles. And now, with warmer weather on the way and Memorial Day Weekend just a few days away, we’re starting to get that annual itch again for a fresh stock of styles.
Luckily, Target just announced an entire line of them. Today, the retailer that supplies us with everything from clean skincare to affordable bikinis revealed its first-ever multi-designer collaboration focused solely on the summery dresses we’ve been waiting all year to enjoy. And while we can’t exactly show them off at the moment, that’s not stopping us from taking advantage of sundress season from the comfort of our homes (and socially distanced outdoor spaces).
In the Designer Dress Collection — which is made up of over 70 dress styles, all of which are available in sizes XXS to 3X — you’ll find pieces by some beloved designers, from Cushnie, Carly Cushnie’s ready-to-wear brand, to Lisa Marie Fernandez, a label dedicated to destination wear and luxury swimsuits. Cult-favorite Instagram brand LoveShackFancy has also designed a handful of prairie-style dresses for the occasion.
And to make the collection even more tempting, every single dress is priced under $60.
“For more than a year, the Target team has been working closely with these three distinct and incredibly talented designers to bring our guests this special and affordable limited-edition collection,” says Jill Sando, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Style and Owned Brands. “When we started working with these three designers, our collective hope with The Designer Dress Collection was, and still is, to evoke a sense of joy and confidence that comes with finding the perfect dress — especially as we hope for brighter days ahead.”
Whether you’re on the lookout for a vibrant slip dress courtesy of Cushnie or delicate florals from LoveShackFancy, Target’s Designer Dress Collection has got you covered. All that’s left to do now is set a reminder, because all 70+ pieces will be available to shop on June 6 via Target.com.
