If You’re Hornier Than Ever Right Now, Watch This Netflix Show

Then, there is Valeria herself, who finds herself in the middle of a love triangle between her husband Adrián (Ibrahim Al Shami J.) and her crush Victor. Through Valeria’s relationships, the dramedy digs into the most frustrating parts of sex, from feeling sexually neglected to the awkwardness of a partner finishing in 20 seconds flat. By being honest about the pitfalls of sex, the highs of it seem so much more intense. Valeria’s quippy text flirtation with Victor is thrilling and their in-person chemistry is electric, even when everyone’s clothing is on. Then, when Valeria and Victor have their inevitable sex scene, it’s fearless. They not only have sex, but fuck. These are two people who desperately crave each other, and it shows — from the kitchen table, to a random hallway wall, to the shower.