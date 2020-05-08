At this point, you’re probably still getting through last week’s astoundingly packed Netflix premiere schedule. Between merely Hollywood, The Half of It, and Never Have I Ever — you had a lot of streaming hours of television to binge through.
Well, the Netflix train isn’t slowing down this Friday, May 8. On that day alone, the streaming service will premiere three buzzy original series and specials. Comedy fans will get the second season of last year’s breakout hit Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. For drama lovers, there’s jazzy, unapologetically French-obsessed The Eddy, from Oscar favorite Damien Chazelle. For those of us who appreciate Instagram models, Netflix is ensuring we get a Too Hot To Handle reunion — even from quarantine. It is the power of Zoom at work.
Elsewhere on Netflix this week, you’ll also find some gems like the new Michelle Obama documentary, a lovable Canadian comedy, another Spanish-language delight, and much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.