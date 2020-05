Reminding myself of the small positives in times of crisis is key, and is something that has always helped me get through tough times. Even though I could come up with a million reasons to feel helpless and negative, I recognize it’s important for me to be patient with myself and prioritize my mental and physical health, always. And breaking down is okay, too. Learning something new is great during this time, but it’s also okay if I literally just stare at the walls all day… just as long as I stay home! That is my only job, in addition to keeping my mind right and healthy. I’m thinking of everyone who has been negatively affected by COVID-19 , especially those who have lost a friend or a loved one. I know we will get through this. There are certainly challenges — but I am very proud of everyone, from the heroes on the front lines to those doing their part and just staying in. Remember: We got this!