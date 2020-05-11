11 p.m. — I’ve been journaling a lot this week, so before bed I decide to look back through at some of the ideas and emotions I’ve been jotting down the past few days. Feeling inspired, I go back to some of the scribbles for a new song I’m working on. I send some lines to my team and we bounce ideas off each other for a bit. Getting to create together even though we can’t physically be together has been a really grounding aspect of my time in isolation, and I’m so thankful for their good vibes and ideas. Love my team.