I Make $70K A Year & Spent $2,340 On My Wellness Routine This Week

For Christmas, I was given a MasterClass subscription, and I love trying new workshops in the evening. I watch RuPaul’s class on self-expression and authenticity, as well as a TED Talk on the lack of visibility of the bisexual community . I recently came out, but every day it’s a challenge to embrace my identity, especially during quarantine, when I can’t visit queer spaces or gay bars. It has been a long road of believing in myself and exploring what queerness means to me. Following other queer people’s experiences has helped a lot with my mental wellness. For example, the stories shared with the It Gets Better Project are uplifting reminders that I don’t have to have all the answers right now. Though the organization focuses its audience on LGBTQ+ youth, some days it feels like I’m a teenager going through sexual exploration all over again. It makes me feel less alone in my experience because there are a lot of people out there like me.