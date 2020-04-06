@drcody_dc
“There are a lot of other chiropractorsout on Instagram and YouTube that are doing the same thing I am. I’m not the firstperson to ever post a video like this,” he points out. “I think people connectwith my energy, and the genuine nature of it. I’m not making it pose-y, orediting the videos, or telling patients how to react. Most people can connectand be like, ‘Wow that guy loves what he does.’ And I do! I’ve been in privatepractice for almost 11 years and every day I come to work and I’m so excited tohear another crack, as weird as that sounds. It never gets old.”
In many of his TikToks, either thepatient or Dr. Cody — or both of them — start laughing after theadjustment, a quirk that often gets mentioned in the comments. “I can’t explainit. It does release endorphins,” Dr. Cody says. “The first time I was adjusted,I was a teenager and I laughed the entire time.”
I tell him that my favorite videos of himare the ones where even he seems surprised by the volume of a crack. That doesn’thappen often; he says after over a decade of practicing, he can pretty muchpredict how many pops he’ll get out of a patient, and how loud they’ll be.
“Is there one pose that brings out theloudest cracks?” I ask, and he answers almost before I finish speaking: “CTJunction,” he says. “That’s when they’re lying face-down and I bring my thumb intothis spot right at the base of their neck, and bring their head over. You getone of those crisp cracks — they’re my favorite ones to give and myfavorite ones to get done on myself as well.”
