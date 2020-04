“There are a lot of other chiropractorsout on Instagram and YouTube that are doing the same thing I am. I’m not the firstperson to ever post a video like this,” he points out. “I think people connectwith my energy, and the genuine nature of it. I’m not making it pose-y, orediting the videos, or telling patients how to react. Most people can connectand be like, ‘Wow that guy loves what he does.’ And I do! I’ve been in privatepractice for almost 11 years and every day I come to work and I’m so excited tohear another crack, as weird as that sounds. It never gets old.”