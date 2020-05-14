10:30 a.m. — I’m an avid journal writer, so this morning I’ve dedicated to jotting down some thoughts and intentions for the day in the Notes app on my phone. Today I’m focusing on highlighting things I’m grateful for — and pulling details from a wild dream I had last night for future song lyrics. Journaling has been so important for me in both dealing with my anxiety and helping with my songwriting. The latter is definitely a form of therapy for me, too. Getting to put my feelings and experiences down in lyrics not only helps me deal with things I may be struggling with, but also helps my fans who may be going through similar things. I’m always so touched when a fan reaches out to me on social media to tell me I’ve helped them get through a tough time. I feel so lucky to be there for them. We all share a bond.