Quarantine Made Them Famous — Now What?

“I started this series as a way to calm my own anxiety during this quarantine. With my parents stuck in Bangladesh and the overall uncertainty surrounding us, I felt extremely anxious and decided to pick up my camera and capture my moments of peace from each day,” she told Refinery29 over email. “I’ve received comments saying that my videos have been the ‘calm in the chaos’ and are the highlight of their nights. It's gotten to the point where we all say goodnight to each other in the comments before going to bed.”