Pancake Cereal Is The Latest Hack-Recipe To Take Over TikTok

Start by preparing pancake batter — any pancake recipe will work here and that's the beauty of it. Aunt Jemima, Bisquick, that three-ingredient vegan pancake recipe that uses bananas and eggs, literally anything will work. However, it's important that your batter is runny when it's finished, you want it to look like this , otherwise, it will be hard to dot onto the pan. So if your batter is on the thicker side, thin it out with either milk or water until it's smooth and falls off your spoon in one long ribbon.