15-Minute Vegan Recipes You Can Make On A Budget

Passionate vegan cook and writer Katy Beskow is out to prove that vegan cooking can be quick, simple and tasty – without breaking your budget.
As a student in London with limited resources, the writer of 15 Minute Vegan embarked on a vegan adventure, shopping locally and experimenting with flavours and textures to create delicious dishes that didn't leave her struggling to pay her rent.
Katy's new book, 15 Minute Vegan On A Budget, includes 100 tasty recipes – perfect if you're keen to expand your repertoire or looking to liven up the last week of Veganuary.
Click through for three of our favourites, from a classic breakfast rosti to Korean-style bibimbap bowls and fluffy, three-ingredient banana pancakes.