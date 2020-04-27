New Music To Know This Week: Miquela Meets A Hero & Ariana Grande’s Secret Weapon Drops A Bomb

Helen Ballentine, the singer/songwriter who is Skullcrusher, is creating a study in subtle, tiny moments. That's the theme of her songwriting, but it's also an apt description for her sound. Obviously, that means playing acoustically, but it also means asking existential questions about life and the decisions we make in it and how those decisions lead others to perceive us. If you're at the quiet reflection point in your quarantine, this is for you.