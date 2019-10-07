New Music To Know This Week: Jessie Reyez Humanizes Immigrants & More

Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Jessie Reyez "Far Away"
Jessie Reyez shares a haunting song and video with this one, singing to a lover who can't get papers to be in the same country and lamenting a government that keeps them apart. But in the video she takes on the divide between Trump supporters and immigrants, showing the all too real pain of families who are torn apart by ICE. The wistful tenor of her voice is as impactful and moving as the images of immigrants facing guns and tear gas.
Advertisement
Teenear "Dolla $igns"
If you missed the amplified snaps from early '00s R&B, Teenear is bringing them back. They're the star, along with her amazing voice, of this new track. The production here is reminiscent of something I'd expect to hear Usher or Ciara singing over from that time, but it has enough elements of new productions by Mustard and his ilk to still feel modern. What's old and all-consuming is Teenear's vocals. They sound steeped in history and sadness but are pushed forward in a way that's very now. Don't be surprised when this song hooks you.
Samantha Urbani “Made In Love”
How about a little dance party? I know I could use one. Samantha Urbani brings exactly what I want to it, with a callback to Stacey Q's "Two of Hearts" beat and the spirit of early '00s Kylie Minogue. There's an ethereal vibe to the music that compliments her voice so nicely. I can't get enough.
DRAMA "Hold On"
Speaking of dance parties, DRAMA keeps mine going with their new single. Am I happy or am I sad when I listen to this track? Is it gossiping about an ex or getting me to shake my booty? Some songs can do both. This Chicago duo have some kind of magic touch to make such an enjoyable song about what sounds like a breakup.
Advertisement