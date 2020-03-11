Coachella Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

Goldenvoice, the producers behind Coachella, and sister festival Stagecoach, have officially postponed this year's festival to October, they said in a statement to press.
"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials," the statement reads.
"Coachella will now take place on 9th October, 10th and 11th and 16th October, 17th and 18th, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on 23rd October, 24th and 25th, 2020. All purchases for the April dates will be honoured for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday 13th March on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend," it continued. "Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall."
This post was originally published at 1:50 pm.
Following in step with Miami’s Ultra Music Festival and Austin’s South by Southwest, Indio, California's music festival Coachella will reportedly be cancelled in the wake of coronavirus concerns. Event organisers hope to move this version of the festival to October of 2020, per Billboard, but it is unclear at this time if that will be logistically possible.
Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which started in 1999, is now a two weekend affair, and was intended to run from 10th April to 12th April, and 17th April through 19th April. This year, the festival was set to feature headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean. Artists like Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion, Run the Jewels and Calvin Harris also had sets planned.
Coachella brings in over 250,000 people from all over the globe for the event every year, making the spread of coronavirus a real concern. Public health officials stated that four people have already been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus in the Coachella Valley, where the event is held.
Prior to the news of Coachella’s potential postponement or total cancellation, a petition on Change.org circulated encouraging Coachella’s festival producers to cancel the event in order to protect attendee’s health.
“As a highly inclusive community, we are responsible to protect each and every community member, which include the ones who are elderly, fragile, or the ones who suffers from chronic diseases, cancer, immune system diseases and other forms of disabilities,” the petition reads. “The lives of these people should not be down-played and we shouldn't risk their lives since they have a higher chance catching COVID-19 and develop critical situations that need to be hospitalised.”
In addition to Coachella, its country music-focused sister festival Stagecoach will likely be cancelled or postponed. The festival, which was set to run from 24th April to 26th April in Indio, Calif, may potentially move to 23rd October, though nothing is confirmed. Thomas Rett, Carrie Underwood, and Eric Church were set to headline the event.
Refinery29 has reached out to Goldenvoice for comment.
