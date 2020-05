10 Ergonomic Goods That Will Support Your WFH Body

According to the Mayo Clinic, office ergonomics is a working environment that is set up to comfortably and efficiently relate with our bodies (which are not one size fits all) — that can include picking strategic products to help you achieve everything from correct chair height (knees should be level with hips) to equipment spacing (computer screen should be an arm's length away) and proper desk posture (wrists should be straight and hands at or below elbow level). Taking this into account, we hunted down the best ergonomic accessories (from footrest cushions to standing-desk mats and kneeling to saddle-style chairs) that reviewers swear by for supporting their work-body relationship.