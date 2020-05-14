10 Ergonomic Goods That Will Support Your WFH Body

The word ergonomic gets tossed around like it's the star ingredient in a wellness-word salad. We ourselves are guilty of blindly buying into products that are stamped with its body-support seal of approval — especially now that we're stuck at home in a make-shift office. But, what does something like an ergonomic desk chair really do? And how do we separate the good ergonomic lumbar cushions from the bad? (Asking for an aching lower back.)
According to the Mayo Clinic, office ergonomics is a working environment that is set up to comfortably and efficiently relate with our bodies (which are not one size fits all) — that can include picking strategic products to help you achieve everything from correct chair height (knees should be level with hips) to equipment spacing (computer screen should be an arm's length away) and proper desk posture (wrists should be straight and hands at or below elbow level). Taking this into account, we hunted down the best ergonomic accessories (from footrest cushions to standing-desk mats and kneeling to saddle-style chairs) that reviewers swear by for supporting their work-body relationship.
Ahead, a shopping guide we hope will make your at-home office feel less makeshift and more professionally aligned — broken down by what each ergonomic item is supporting, backed by people who actually felt supported by it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.