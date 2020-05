Black Mirror Isn’t Doing Season 6 Because We’re Living Season 6 Instead

The three-episode fifth season of Black Mirror, which boasted high-profile stars like Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, and Hot Priest, aka Andrew Scott, dropped in June of 2019. Ironically, it was perhaps the least depressing of all its seasons, focusing on smaller stories, such as Cyrus’ pop star Ashley O . acquiring freedom after her music was stolen from her unconscious body. There are no killer robot bees who hunt people based on their social media hashtags, a la Black Mirror’s “Hated In the Nation.” No one is tortured for eternity as a hologram, as they are in “Black Museum.” No one blackmails the Prime Minister into having sex with a pig, as they do in the first episode of the series, “The National Anthem.”