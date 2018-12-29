Warning: Spoilers ahead for Bandersnatch.
Not all Bandersnatch endings are created equal, at least according to Twitter. While the social media platform is flooded with tweets about Black Mirror Easter eggs and trying to find out how many possible endings there are, people can’t stop talking about the unfortunate and gruesome demise of Stefan’s dad.
Twitter users make it clear: no one wants to kill Stefan’s dad. Black Mirror is making them do it. This couldn’t be more like its own episode of Black Mirror if it tried. People, whether they liked the idea of a dark choose your own adventure movie or not, have agreed that the worst Bandersnatch ending is when Stefan kills and dismembers his dad. Maybe it’s because 2018 has been a doozy of a year, but most people just want Stefan to feel better, for his game to succeed, and for him to get along with his dad.
Advertisement
bandersnatch: do u want to get a job n take ur meds n be nice to ur dad— nesrin danan (@blackprints_) December 29, 2018
me: yea :)
bandersnatch: u have 10 seconds, bury or chop
me trying to find a way to keep Stefan’s mum alive, have his game get 5/5, and not kill his dad #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/mD4havODAK— Alex Wright (@AlexWright94) December 28, 2018
me trying to figure out how i can get 5/5 stars on bandersnatch and avoid killing Stefans dad #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/0SX31DGhCv— chloe (@chloaymcw) December 28, 2018
Many viewers felt like they had no choice but to kill Stefan’s dad no matter how hard they tried to avoid it.
Me trying to avoid ‘kill dad’ but Blackmirror having none of it #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/uU7wKXudku— Elaine Clare (@ElaineClareB) December 28, 2018
Black Mirror: You can make all the choices you want in #Bandersnatch— Stefanie (@Stef5255) December 29, 2018
Me: *tries not to kill the dad*
Black Mirror: pic.twitter.com/2WfbwEWHaG
My friend sent me this after she made Stefan chop up his dad’s body #bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/zVYkbJOELj— vic (@ickyvicky82) December 29, 2018
Others questioned how they got to such a place at all.
Me when choosing for Stefan to kill and chop up his dad's body #Bandersnatchpic.twitter.com/0PsI5JkkFo— cam (@aesthetifan) December 29, 2018
me choosing frostie flakes and ending up chopping up my dad #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/6Mv35wgED7— Kayla Judge (@kaylarjudge) December 29, 2018
Black Mirror has given me major trust issues when it comes to the show. It could all be a trap, none of it could be a trap — there’s no way to tell until it’s too late. How do we know that we’re not all part of an episode of Black Mirror right now? It wouldn’t be the craziest thing to happen. For all we know, season 5 will come out and one of the episodes will be about how thousands of people would choose to make a fictitious character kill his dad because they think it isn’t real, but because it’s Black Mirror, it actually is real. Charlie Brooker, where do I get my writer’s credit?
Advertisement