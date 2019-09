Twitter users make it clear: no one wants to kill Stefan’s dad. Black Mirror is making them do it. This couldn’t be more like its own episode of Black Mirror if it tried. People, whether they liked the idea of a dark choose your own adventure movie or not, have agreed that the worst Bandersnatch ending is when Stefan kills and dismembers his dad. Maybe it’s because 2018 has been a doozy of a year, but most people just want Stefan to feel better, for his game to succeed, and for him to get along with his dad.