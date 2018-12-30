bandersnatch: do u want to get a job n take ur meds n be nice to ur dad— nesrin danan (@blackprints_) December 29, 2018
me: yea :)
bandersnatch: u have 10 seconds, bury or chop
me trying to find a way to keep Stefan’s mum alive, have his game get 5/5, and not kill his dad #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/mD4havODAK— Alex Wright (@AlexWright94) December 28, 2018
me trying to figure out how i can get 5/5 stars on bandersnatch and avoid killing Stefans dad #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/0SX31DGhCv— chloe (@chloaymcw) December 28, 2018
Me trying to avoid ‘kill dad’ but Blackmirror having none of it #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/uU7wKXudku— Elaine Clare (@ElaineClareB) December 28, 2018
Black Mirror: You can make all the choices you want in #Bandersnatch— Stefanie (@Stef5255) December 29, 2018
Me: *tries not to kill the dad*
Black Mirror: pic.twitter.com/2WfbwEWHaG
My friend sent me this after she made Stefan chop up his dad’s body #bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/zVYkbJOELj— vic (@ickyvicky82) December 29, 2018
Me when choosing for Stefan to kill and chop up his dad's body #Bandersnatchpic.twitter.com/0PsI5JkkFo— cam (@aesthetifan) December 29, 2018
me choosing frostie flakes and ending up chopping up my dad #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/6Mv35wgED7— Kayla Judge (@kaylarjudge) December 29, 2018