But not all of them — when Catherine inadvertently gives the “Ashley, wake up” command from the TV, Rachel’s Ashley Too revs up, and sees the real version of herself comatose and inert. This causes a short-circuit, which Rachel and Jack attempt to fix in their dad’s mouse lab. A quick analysis of Ashley Too’s functions reveals that there’s an anomaly. They delete it, and lo and behold, Ashley O shows up. Not in the flesh, obviously, but inside Ashley Too, who explains that in the process of creating her personality, Ashley’s entire brain was copied onto the cloud, with a firewall sectioning off anything except the part of her that deals with press junkets and album promotion. Without that barrier to her consciousness, she can speak freely, and tells Jack and Rachel the real story about Catherine’s misdeeds, and enlists them to help her free her body.