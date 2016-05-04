If you were a teen in early-2000s America, there's a good chance you watched Lizzie McGuire, Hannah Montana, or That's So Raven (or, all of them). What could be better than a Disney Channel sitcom about groups of two female friends and one male friend?
If these shows were your jam, you'll be thrilled to learn that Freeform (formerly ABC Family) will air reruns of all three this month.
If these shows were your jam, you'll be thrilled to learn that Freeform (formerly ABC Family) will air reruns of all three this month.
That's right. Every Monday through Thursday, from midnight until 2 a.m. EST, Freeform is showing Lizzie McGuire, That's So Raven, Hannah Montana, and Kim Possible. And on the weekends, Freeform will show Disney Channel Original Movies.
This news calls for celebration. So we've rounded up some of the best Hannah Montana episodes, in preparation for the monthlong marathon. Get ready for some serious nostalgia — sweet niblets!
This news calls for celebration. So we've rounded up some of the best Hannah Montana episodes, in preparation for the monthlong marathon. Get ready for some serious nostalgia — sweet niblets!
Advertisement
1 of 10
2 of 10
Advertisement
3 of 10
4 of 10
5 of 10
6 of 10
7 of 10
Advertisement
8 of 10
9 of 10
10 of 10
Advertisement