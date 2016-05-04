Story from TV Shows

The 10 Best Hannah Montana Episodes Of All Time

Meghan De Maria
If you were a teen in early-2000s America, there's a good chance you watched Lizzie McGuire, Hannah Montana, or That's So Raven (or, all of them). What could be better than a Disney Channel sitcom about groups of two female friends and one male friend?

If these shows were your jam, you'll be thrilled to learn that Freeform (formerly ABC Family) will air reruns of all three this month.
That's right. Every Monday through Thursday, from midnight until 2 a.m. EST, Freeform is showing Lizzie McGuire, That's So Raven, Hannah Montana, and Kim Possible. And on the weekends, Freeform will show Disney Channel Original Movies.

This news calls for celebration. So we've rounded up some of the best Hannah Montana episodes, in preparation for the monthlong marathon. Get ready for some serious nostalgia — sweet niblets!
"Me and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas" (2007)
Before the Jonas brothers had their own Disney Channel show, they were guest stars on Hannah Montana. To jog your memory, this is the episode where Miley (Miley Cyrus) and Lilly (Emily Osment) dress up as the male duo "Milo and Otis" at the recording studio. They're jealous of the time Robby (Billy Ray Cyrus) is spending with the Jonas Brothers — but fortunately, it all works out in the end, and Hannah records a song with the boy band.
"Achy Jakey Heart, Part One" (2007)
While Miley is pining after Jake (Cody Linley), Oliver (Mitchel Musso) and Jackson (Jason Earles) have one of the best B-plots in the show's history. Who doesn't remember the Cheese Jerky song?
"You Give Lunch a Bad Name" (2009)
Miley and Jackson are horrified to learn that Mamaw has taken a job working in their school cafeteria. Because this is a Disney Channel sitcom, serious hijinks ensue, including unsuccessful efforts to get their grandmother fired by planting hair extensions in the kitchen's food.
"You Didn't Say It's Your Birthday" (2008)
Anyone who's put their own needs in front of their family members' can relate to this episode. When Miley and Jackson forget it's their dad's birthday, they do everything they can to pull together a last-minute celebration. It's not the best party, but still packs one of the heartwarming lessons we grew to love from Disney Channel shows.
"Promma Mia" (2009)
This episode puts Miley/Hannah in quite a sitcom-worthy dilemma. David Archuleta (yes, he was a thing back then) wants to record a song with Hannah — but Miley has already made plans to go to her prom with a friend from school. Fortunately, David is understanding in the end — and even a superstar isn't immune from having parents take embarrassing prom photos.
"Grandmas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Play Favorites" (2006)
Hannah Montana performs for Queen Elizabeth II, but that's not the most shocking part of the episode. When Mamaw helps Miley realize she's often the center of attention, she goes to Jackson's volleyball match to give her brother some much-deserved support.
"Get Down, Study-udy-udy" (2007)
Lest parents think Hannah Montana promoted unrealistic ideas about how much time teens spend actually learning, this episode sees Miley work to get her grades up, so that she can tour Europe as Hannah. When you're a pop star, studying involves creating a song and dance to help you learn.
"Good Golly, Miss Dolly" (2006)
Dolly Parton played Miley's godmother on Hannah Montana, and her stints on the show were always memorable. This episode's plot involves a kid-friendly version of a sex tape plot: Miley videotaped herself confessing to her crush on Jake, and she and her friends — along with Aunt Dolly — have to get it back.
"You're So Vain, You Probably Think This Zit Is About You" (2006)
In a win for teen confidence, this episode sees Miley convince Lilly to compete in a skating event, even though she's self-conscious about wearing her glasses. (The self-acceptance comes as Miley develops a pimple after Hannah is named a "poster child" for a skin-care line.)
"I am Hannah, Hear Me Croak" (2007)
If you were a regular Hannah Montana viewer, this episode definitely made you cry. When Miley is nervous about having vocal surgery, her late mother appears to her in a dream to assuage her fears.
