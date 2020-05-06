Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Reportedly Split Mid-Quarantine

Sources told People Magazine that the stars decided to go their separate ways sometime last month, with the supermodel riding out the pandemic (and the breakup) with her friends Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber (although it appears Kaia is back at home with her parents now, too).
“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," the source shared. "Their relationship just ran its course.” Refinery29 has reached out to both parties for comment.
Advertisement
For fans swooning over the lovers, the breakup certainly does come as a surprise. While Delevingne and Benson didn’t confirm that they were dating until last summer, the pair has been romantically linked since 2018. Over the span of their almost two-year relationship, the stars have been going strong, making headlines with their PDA and their shared affinity for sex toys.
“It’s sacred,” Delevingne said of her relationship with Benson in conversation with ELLE UK in 2019. “I’ve never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud.”
This wouldn’t be the first time that the couple has split. Late last year, Delevingne stunned her followers by tweeting that she and Benson had broken up. The tweet didn’t stay up for long, and the Pretty Little Liars actress swiftly denied the rumors, but it was enough to make the world wonder if there was trouble in paradise.
If their new relationship statuses are any indication, it would seem that there might have been some truth in that offhanded tweet after all.
Advertisement