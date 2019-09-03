Cara Delevingne Talks "Sacred" Relationship With Ashley Benson

Just because Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson keep their love low-key, doesn't mean that their relationship isn't special, according to Delevingne's new interview with ELLE.
"[My love life is] sacred," Delevingne, who currently stars in Amazon's Carnival Row, told the magazine of why she keeps her relationships private. "We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud. Which isn’t the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either. People make their own assumptions and that’s what worried me. Because if it is something that is so good, you don’t ever want anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn’t have that power."
Delevingne and Benson reportedly started dating after starring as bandmates in Elisabeth Moss movie Her Smell. In June — shortly after posting a video of their Her Smell characters sharing a smooch — Delevingne seemingly gushed over Benson during her speech at the TrevorLIVE Gala.
"I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” Delevingne said. "She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought."
"Love you @caradelevigne," Benson wrote on her Instagram story following the shout out.
The speech may have been an indication of the couple becoming more open with their romance. In an August interview with Marie Claire, Delevingne called her relationship with girlfriend Benson "very authentic and natural." (Those pics of Benson and Delevingne walking a sex bench into their house? Also authentic and not at all staged, according to the interview with Marie Claire.)
Delevingne and Benson are entitled to keep their special romance as private as they want to — but hearing them swoon over one another is pretty sweet.
