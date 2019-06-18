Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Are Officially A Couple

In honor of Pride month, Cara Delevingne decided to confirm her long-rumored relationship with Ashley Benson. The two began making public, PDA-filled appearances last summer, and most recently starred together in Her Smell. It wasn't until Delevingne posted a video of the two women kissing over the weekend that she seemed to address the rumors head-on, and the video prompted E! News to get to the bottom of the romance.
When asked at the TrevorLIVE Gala why she posted the video, Delevingne had a breezy answer.
“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she told the outlet. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”
Despite this milestone, the model says she hasn't felt the need to officially define her relationship with the Pretty Little Liars actress.
“It’s a little something,” she said.
However, during her speech at the gala, she got decidedly more emotional.
“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” Delevingne reportedly said in her speech. “She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought."
While we didn't get to hear Benson's take on the relationship, her Instagram Story revealed that the feeling was definitely mutual.
"Love you @caradelevigne," she captioned a video of the speech. "Proud of you @trevorproject."
