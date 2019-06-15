It’s a happy Pride Month for Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson.
The pair are owning what many fans have long suspected to be a romantic relationship. On Friday, Delevingne posted a short clip to Instagram of herself and Benson kissing.
Delevingne, who has candidly spoken about her sexual fluidity before, captioned the post with the multicolored #PRIDE hashtag followed by a string of rainbow and heart emojis.
Benson was also tagged in the caption and later left a comment consisting of three hearts. Is this their way of making their relationship Instagram official?
Delevingne and Benson co-starred in and reportedly met on the set of Her Smell, last year’s Elisabeth Moss-led rock-’n’-roll flick. The two were quickly romantically linked, with rumors swirling as early as last May. For the most part, however, the couple has opted to keep quiet about their personal lives.
“I just kind of try to keep myself as private as possible,” Benson told People in August. “I think that’s the best way, in any relationship. I’ve always been very private about them. I think it’s just better.”
Since then, Benson and Delevingne have been seen wearing couple’s necklaces, kissing at a taping of Saturday Night Live, cuddling after a Chanel fashion show, kissing at Heathrow Airport in London, and moving a sex bench into their West Hollywood home — not to mention posting comments on each other’s Instagram profiles.
Delevingne dated Annie Clark (known by her stage name, St. Vincent) until their split in 2016. Benson dated producer Ryan Good (who worked with Justin Bieber) on and off between 2011 and 2015.
