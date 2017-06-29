Since she was 22, Cara Delevingne has been open about her sexuality. The 24-year-old model and actress —and on-the-side Instagram comedian — uses her platform and influential voice to tackle any stigmas about anyone who identifies as bisexual or sexually fluid (the most label-free way to be). She is down to talk about people's sexual preferences and approaches to relationships because that is the best way to keep the conversation free and expressive, versus awkward and hushed. But despite her best efforts to be a force of acceptance for her peers and the youth, she still finds that she has to explain herself constantly, even to some of her closest friends.
In her new cover interview with Glamour, Delevingne vents to her friend, fellow model Adwoa Aboah, about how tiring it is to defend her choices about who she is dating. It started when Aboah asked Delevingne what happened when she first spoke out about her sexuality. "Once I spoke about my sexual fluidity, people were like, 'So you’re gay.' And I’m like, “No, I’m not gay,'" Delevingne said.
She continued: "A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking. It’s 'So you’re just gay, right?' [They] don’t understand it. [If] I’m like, 'Oh, I really like this guy,' [they’re like], 'But you’re gay.' I’m like, 'No, you’re so annoying!'" Delevingne added, "Someone [who] is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don’t want them to be pigeonholed. Imagine if I got married to a man."
So... which of her friends are so ignorant that they can't accept that some people do not conform to certain labels when it comes to their sexual preferences and partners? I would love to know, because, as Delevingne vents, it is annoying! Is it that hard to find a set of woke friends in Hollywood these days?
