St. Vincent's Birthday Message To Girlfriend Cara Delevingne Is Very On-Brand

St. Vincent wished her girlfriend, Cara Delevingne, a happy birthday in the most perfectly musical way.
The musician, whose real name is Annie Clark, kept the message simple and sweet, because it was the photo that she really wanted you to focus on.
The cropped close-up of Delevingne's face wasn't just a great way to highlight the now 24-year-old's amazing eyebrows, it also looked a lot like a classic album cover from the '90s.
Clark's hashtag to the birthday wish said it all: "#caraasfionaapplesalbumcoverfortidal"
Delevingne's well-lit selfie certainly does look a whole lot like the cover of Fiona Apple's debut album, Tidal, which just turned 20. This was a lovely way for St. Vincent to wish Delevingne a happy birthday, while also staying very much on-brand.
Back in June, Delevigne also showed some Insta love for her girlfriend, posting a video of Clark performing with the simple heart-eye emoji as its caption.
If that isn't proof enough that this celebrity couple is going strong, Delevingne told British Vogue that she's "completely in love" with Clark.
Cue the Fiona Apple.
