St. Vincent's Birthday Message To Girlfriend Cara Delevingne Is Very On-Brand

St. Vincent wished her girlfriend, Cara Delevingne, a happy birthday in the most perfectly musical way.



The musician, whose real name is Annie Clark, kept the message simple and sweet, because it was the photo that she really wanted you to focus on.



The cropped close-up of Delevingne's face wasn't just a great way to highlight the now 24-year-old's amazing eyebrows, it also looked a lot like a classic album cover from the '90s.



Clark's hashtag to the birthday wish said it all: "#caraasfionaapplesalbumcoverfortidal"