

"I'm completely in love," the model and actress tells the magazine. "Before, I didn't know what love was — real love. I didn't understand the depth of it. I always used to think it was you against the world. Now I know the meaning of life is love, whether that's for yourself or for the world or your partner."



Wowza. Sounds like a Foreigner song.



The British star also opened up about her sexuality. Though she's currently in a same-sex relationship, she hints that she's a bit more fluid than one label might denote.



"As a child, I used gay as a bad word, as in, 'That's so gay,'" she admits. "All my friends did. [My parents] have been so, so supportive. I'm obviously in love, so if people want to say I'm gay, that's great. But we're all liquid. We change, we grow."





