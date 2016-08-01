Cara Delevingne may or may not be engaged, but one thing's for sure: The woman has fallen head over heels.
The Suicide Squad star is Vogue U.K.'s September cover star, posing for Mario Testino in the latest fall 2016 fashions. In the accompanying interview, she also drops some truth bombs about sexuality and her relationship with singer St. Vincent (a.k.a. Annie Clark).
"I'm completely in love," the model and actress tells the magazine. "Before, I didn't know what love was — real love. I didn't understand the depth of it. I always used to think it was you against the world. Now I know the meaning of life is love, whether that's for yourself or for the world or your partner."
Wowza. Sounds like a Foreigner song.
The British star also opened up about her sexuality. Though she's currently in a same-sex relationship, she hints that she's a bit more fluid than one label might denote.
"As a child, I used gay as a bad word, as in, 'That's so gay,'" she admits. "All my friends did. [My parents] have been so, so supportive. I'm obviously in love, so if people want to say I'm gay, that's great. But we're all liquid. We change, we grow."
