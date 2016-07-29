Cara Delevingne Delivers Insanely Sick Burns In This Rap Battle

Cara Delevingne did more than just talk when she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The actress partook in a pair of contests between she, Corden, and fellow guest Dave Franco. First, an informal eyebrow contest. It’s not even really a contest, but we had to show you this picture.
More substantially, the trio engaged in a round of “Drop The Mic.” It's a segment in which they read burns that the writing staff has supplied them in a manner that could plausibly be called a rap battle. This is presuming you’re not, like, super familiar with rap or battling. Anyways, there were tons of burns about Dave Franco’s lack of fame, James Corden’s weight, and Cara Delevingne’s impossible-to-spell name.
But Cara dropped the burn of the night when she, facing the audience, said, “I’ve hooked up with hotter girls than both of you combined.”
Word.
