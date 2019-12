Something Weird Happened Between Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson On Twitter

First it was Cardi B and Offset , and now it looks like Cara Delevinge and Ashley Benson's relationship was the target of another possible social media hack. At least, that would be one explanation for why Delevingne tweeted and deleted that she and the Pretty Little Liars star had split on Monday night. The short statement was up for just 20 minutes before it was removed, according to Entertainment Tonight , who grabbed a screenshot of the post. Since then, neither of the women has said anything about the post and both have continued as normal on places like Instagram.