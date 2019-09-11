Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Turned The US Open Into A Date Night

While Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are only just becoming comfortable talking about their relationship, they've never had any problem putting it on display (remember the sex bench?) The two hit up the U.S. Open on Saturday and appeared to quickly tire of the sport, instead using it as an opportunity to smooch in the stands while everyone else was focused on the game.
When not locking lips, Delevingne appeared particularly animated about the match, which was the women's final between Serena Williams and 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu. While Andreescu won, Williams had a lot of supporters in the audience, including pal Meghan Markle.
Advertisement
Delevingne and Benson may have put on a display during the match, this doesn't mean they'll be changing how they handle their relationship moving forward.
"[My love life is] sacred," Delevingne told Elle magazine earlier this month. "We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud. Which isn’t the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either. People make their own assumptions and that’s what worried me. Because if it is something that is so good, you don’t ever want anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn’t have that power."
Delevingne only confirmed the relationship over the summer, posting a video of the two kissing on her Instagram.
“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she told the E! News about why she posted the video. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”
While Benson has been even more quiet, she has gushed on social media.
"Love you @caradelevigne," she captioned a video of the model's speech at the at the TrevorLIVE Gala on her Instagram story. "Proud of you @trevorproject."
While we won't catch any more pics of the couple at the US open, luckily basketball season is starting soon.
Advertisement