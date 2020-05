COVID-19 Will Change Cosmetic Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Forever

Those words will ultimately define the coming years, as every industry around the world is forced to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic . The impact it has on non-essential areas of the health-care sector, like plastic surgery and cosmetic dermatology, will be profound. These businesses hit a fever pitch over the past decade — popularity of cosmetic procedures alone grew by 163% from 2000 to 2018 — but COVID-19 is on course to not only disrupt the industry's innovation, revenue, and popularity, but how it’s practiced, as the very foundation of what we perceive as beautiful adjusts to fit our new reality. “Coronavirus has affected every aspect of my practice and the entire fabric of our community,” says Lara Devgan , MD, a New York City-based board-certified plastic surgeon.