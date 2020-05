During this period of at-home quarantine — away from the Bravo cameras and the set of her other project, The Bold And The Beautiful on CBS — Richards says she's totally pared down her beauty routine. "My everyday routine is very minimal right now, because I'm not wearing a lot of makeup ," she says. "In the morning, I don't even wash my face, I just rinse it with water, put on my Cream Oil Moisturizer and sunscreen. Then at night, I wash my face with my cleanser, use the nighttime serum, a little bit of the eye cream, and that's it. My whole skin routine is my line — and I love that."