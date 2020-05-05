Denise Richards — the actress turned Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star — says she's sworn off injectables. When it comes to Botox and fillers (common in the world of reality TV and beyond), the 49-year-old mom of three tells us she instead endorses a topical skin-care routine comprised entirely of her own brand: CB Me Beauty.
"I don't do Botox or injectables," Richards told Refinery29 while introducing us to her new line, which launched on May 1st. "I've tried Botox before, but really didn't like it — I felt like someone was smashing down on my forehead. For me, I focus on a great skin-care regime. It's something I've always been passionate about, so I was very excited about the opportunity to make my own line."
Her new brand was born out of a partnership with Canavation Product Group, a Florida-based manufacturer that uses a variety of cannabis-derived active ingredients, like hemp oil and CBD. CB Me Beauty launched online with six initial products that range from $25 to $60 — a probiotic cleanser, cream-oil moisturizer, retinol serum, mineral sunscreen, neck and décolleté treatment, and eye cream — and the actress says she was involved in every step during its creation.
"I didn't want to just smack my name on a product and say that I used it — I wanted to make something that I actually use," Richards says about her first skin-care line. "For example, prior to making this line, I would always mix my moisturizer with oil, so now I have my dream product in the CB Me Cream Oil Moisturizer."
The testing phase, Richards says, was a family affair. "My sister has oily skin, so I had her try the products, and my two teenage daughters tested it, because it was important to me that they work across a range of skin types," Richards explains, adding that her husband, Aaron Phypers, was a sounding board as well. "Aaron takes great care of himself and he's so knowledgable when it comes to the skin and body," she says. "I respect his opinion."
During this period of at-home quarantine — away from the Bravo cameras and the set of her other project, The Bold And The Beautiful on CBS — Richards says she's totally pared down her beauty routine. "My everyday routine is very minimal right now, because I'm not wearing a lot of makeup," she says. "In the morning, I don't even wash my face, I just rinse it with water, put on my Cream Oil Moisturizer and sunscreen. Then at night, I wash my face with my cleanser, use the nighttime serum, a little bit of the eye cream, and that's it. My whole skin routine is my line — and I love that."
Despite rumors of drama in the upcoming season of RHOBH, Richards tells us she's planning to send CB Me Beauty goodie bags to all her castmates. "I haven't talk to my co-stars about my skin-care line yet, but I'm putting together goodie bags and I'm sending one to each of them," Richards tells us. "All the women have beautiful skin and they've tried the best of the best in terms of products. I value their opinion — and I hope they like it."
