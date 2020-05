Quarantine Made Them Famous — Now What?

Much of the world is currently quarantining to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has killed over 67,000 people so far in the U.S. alone, according to the Center for Disease Control , sickened hundreds of thousands of others, and working toward its containment has necessarily changed the way we go about our daily lives. This means individuals are sheltering in place, but it also means that countless industries have been severely disrupted — including entertainment. Virtually all TV and movie production has shut down . Some seasons of shows have had to end early, and soon even the stream of pre-filmed and produced content from networks and studios will trickle to a halt. But one rising sector of entertainment is still going strong. As soon as lockdown hit, digital creators began making relevant and relatable content in order to keep their viewers entertained. Now, over a month later, certain creators are doing more than just surviving quarantine — they’re thriving in it.