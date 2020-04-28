Victoria Fuller Confirmed Those Rumors About Her & Chris Soules

While some celebrity couples are cracking under the weight of quarantine, a rare few have found a way to turn social isolation into one long honeymoon period. Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller seems to have finally confirmed that she has indeed been quarantining with former Bachelorette contestant Chris Soules after rumors of their dating began swirling earlier this month. After a number of Instagram clues, the 26-year-old finally just straight-up tagged her location as Arlington, Iowa in a recent Instagram post, which is where Chris lives on his farm.
Fans first started putting together the pieces of this potential romance thanks to matching furniture in pictures and a report from Reality Steve.
"Chris slid into Victoria’s DMs,” a source told Us Weekly, helpfully adding: “He apparently DMs a lot of people.”
But for this social distancing period, at least, he and Victoria are stuck with each other.
As if the location tag wasn't enough, Fuller even captioned her photo "Farm life," erasing any doubt that not only is she at Chris's farm, but he probably also took the photo.
Victoria is no stranger to speculation, because her time on The Bachelor was pretty much plagued by rumors and scandals. There was that whole White Lives Matter debacle, as well accusations of home-wrecking.
"Have you broken up marriages?" Chris Harrison asked on Women Tell All.
"Absolutely not, and I think it's just hard to have this, you know, guy that I'm dating … now think that about me," she replied. "And once that's out there, people think that about you."
Chris Soules similarly has faced controversy. Last year, he was given a two-year suspended prison sentence and two years probation for attempting to flee the scene of a deadly car crash on foot in 2017. While he hasn't confirmed any quar-romance over on his Instagram, it's only a matter of time. Waiting for corn sure gets lonely.
