It isn't the first time Carbone has been sued by The Bachelor's production company. According to The Hollywood Report in a story called "Bachelor Spoiler Alert! How Reality Steve Still Gets Away With Ruining the Show," Reality Steve was sued twice in 2012 by the producers of the show. In the settlement for the first case, Carbone agreed that for at least five years, he would "not solicit any information about the show from cast or crew members." (The second case was also settled, but the details remain confidential.) That five-year mark is coming to the end, which could be the reason for the new suit.