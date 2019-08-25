Former Bachelor Chris Soules has been given a two-year suspended prison sentence and two years probation for attempting to flee the scene of a deadly car crash on foot, reports E! News. He can also be fined up to $625, among other court-related fees.
The sentence arises from a fatal car crash in April 2017. Soules was driving a pick-up truck when he crashed into a tractor trailer; both vehicles rolled over into a ditch on the side of the road. Kenneth Mosher, 66, whose trailer was hit, died later in the hospital. Soules was initially charged with a hit-and-run resulting in death, which is a Class 5 felony. Soules reached a deal with prosecutors to reduce the felony charge, and pleaded guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor charge in November 2018.
At the time, Soules’ attorney said he did not flee the scene. “While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived,” his law firm, Parrish Kruidenier, said in a statement.
Soules appeared on the 18th season of the Bachelorette with Andi Dorfman. He starred on the 19th season of The Bachelor, and ultimately proposed to Whitney Bischoff. Soules also did stints on Dancing With the Stars and Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.
