Chris Soules has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an April 24 car crash that killed a tractor driver in Iowa, according to BuzzFeed. The TV personality, who starred in the 19th season of ABC's The Bachelor, reportedly crashed into a tractor trailer in Buchanan County, IA. The victim, 66-year-old Kenneth E. Mosher, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance where he later passed away.
While Soules pled guilty to leaving the scene, a previous statement from his lawyer insisted that he both called 911 and stayed to help the victim.
"While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately," it read. "During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived."
However, Iowa State Patrol told the Des Moines Register that they found Soules after he attempted to leave the scene by foot.
Soules was determined to not have been driving impaired. However, he faces a maximum fine of $6250 and two years in prison pending a sentencing on January 8.
Refinery29 has reached out to Soules' lawyer for comment.
