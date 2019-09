Chris Soules' New Lawyers Say He Didn't Flee The Scene Of His Accident

The Chris Soules saga continues. Contrary to initial reports, the former Bachelor's new legal team says Soules did not immediately leave the scene of the Monday night accident that left one man dead. In a statement given to Us Weekly, the Des Moines, IA law firm, Parrish Kruidenier, say that not only did Soules' not flee the scene of the accident, he actually took steps to ensure the victim, Kenneth Mosher , got help — including attempting to resuscitate the 66-year-old after calling 911.