Chris Soules' New Lawyers Say He Didn't Flee The Scene Of His Accident

The Chris Soules saga continues. Contrary to initial reports, the former Bachelor's new legal team says Soules did not immediately leave the scene of the Monday night accident that left one man dead. In a statement given to Us Weekly, the Des Moines, IA law firm, Parrish Kruidenier, say that not only did Soules' not flee the scene of the accident, he actually took steps to ensure the victim, Kenneth Mosher, got help — including attempting to resuscitate the 66-year-old after calling 911.
The accident, which took place around 8 p.m. in Buchanan County, IA, occurred when Soules' pickup truck rear-ended Mosher's tractor, sending both of them into ditches on the side of the road. Mosher was taken to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein where he was later pronounced dead.
"Soules’ 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect," the lawyers' statement via Us Weekly began. "While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived."
The defense team, made up of attorneys Alfredo Parrish, Brandon Brown, and Gina Messamer, believes the summation of evidence that has yet to come to light will reveal that Soules acted in accordance with the law. Their statement concluded with:
"Due to the nature of the pending charges, neither Soules nor his counsel will be making any statements at this time. Soules and his family request that their privacy and the privacy of Mr. Mosher’s family is respected. Everyone in this close-knit farming community is mourning Mr. Mosher’s passing. Soules offers his sincere condolences to the Mosher family."
Initial details included the presence of alcohol on the scene, as well as the fact that the police required a search warrant to get Soules out of his house as he was being uncooperative with authorities. Currently, Soules is charged with leaving the scene of the fatal accident, but the investigation is still ongoing.
