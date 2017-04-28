Chris Soules' New Lawyers Say He Didn't Flee The Scene Of His Accident

"Soules’ 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect," the lawyers' statement via Us Weekly began. "While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived."